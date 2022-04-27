Mayors from three Frederick County communities with a municipal police force would like the option to form their own Police Accountability Boards, after the county approved one.
The mayors said, however, that they are satisfied with the representation their communities will have on the countywide Police Accountability Board, which will review complaints of misconduct against the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and municipal departments in Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont.
“I’m willing to give the current process the opportunity to succeed,” said Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, D.
Frederick County was required to establish its Police Accountability Board under a state law passed last year. The law, HB670, left some criteria for who could serve on the board up to each county.
O’Connor said he appreciated that County Executive Jan Gardner, D, included input from municipal officials when drafting criteria for who would be eligible to serve on the Police Accountability Board.
Gardner said she listened to the three municipal leaders as much as possible. She wanted to ensure residents of Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont that members of their communities would be part of the board and the vetting process.
Under a bill the County Council passed unanimously on Tuesday, the county’s 11-member board must include at least two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident.
Municipal officials will be part of the board member selection process, too. Potential members will be subject to an interview and vetting from a number of county and local officials, including Gardner or a designee and mayors from Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont, or their chief administrative officer, the bill states.
State lawmakers tried to pass a bill, HB1184, during the last General Assembly session that would have enabled municipalities to establish their own Police Accountability Boards, but the measure never made it to a vote. They needed that bill to pass to have the option to create one.
O’Connor said he would support the legislation for municipalities if it is introduced during the next legislative session in January, but he is uncertain whether the city would create its own board.
“I’m still supportive of the idea that municipal governments should have an option,” O’Connor said.
Bill sponsor Del. Brenda Thiam, R-Washington County, did not immediately respond to a call and an email requesting comment on whether she planned to reintroduce the bill next year.
The Maryland Municipal League, an Annapolis-based organization that lobbies on behalf of the state’s 157 municipalities, listed HB1184 as one of its top legislative priorities during the last session.
The Municipal League has not yet determined its priorities for the next session, but the issue is “still very much a concern” to members, Governmental Relations Director Angelica Bailey wrote in an email Wednesday.
Thumont Mayor John Kinnaird was pleased with the representation his community will have on the county’s Police Accountability Board, but said the state law requiring countywide boards overlooked municipalities and stripped them of the chance to hold their own police agencies accountable.
“This puts municipalities in a place of subservience to the county,” Kinnaird said.
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown agreed.
“Municipal government is not really a subordinate of county government,” he said. “It’s extremely unique for the county to have control over a municipal function.”
Brown said he thinks a version of HB1184 will return to Annapolis.
Like O’Connor, both Kinnaird and Brown were uncertain whether they would push for a local board if the bill passes next session. They’d like to see if their communities are satisfied with the countywide board.
The county’s Police Accountability Board is scheduled to begin meeting in July. Until then, the county will advertise for members on the county website, in The News-Post and by using social media, among other outreach efforts, Gardner wrote in an email.
The county will begin interviewing candidates near the end of May or early June. Gardner wrote that she will send her appointees to the County Council for confirmation in late June to meet the July 1 deadline set in state law.
