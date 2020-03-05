Looking back on his 20-year tenure in Wednesday’s State of the Town address, Myersville Mayor Wayne Creadick Jr. said the credit for the town’s success belongs to many.
Creadick, who was first elected in 2001 and does not plan to seek re-election in May, started his hourlong address by giving a brief history of the town.
“I think it’s important to understand the history so you can understand where we’ve came from, what we’ve been doing and where we’re going in the future,” he said.
Myersville is in northwestern Frederick County and has a population of about 1,800. It was incorporated in 1904 in part to facilitate the trolley and to complete the link between Frederick and Hagerstown.
Creadick joked that he might be talking a lot about history but said that the projects that have come to fruition are a result of that history and decisions made throughout it.
One such project is the Myersville Community Library, which is part of the Frederick County public library system and opened last August. Officials worked on the project for about 18 years.
“Ultimately, this last year has been very exciting as we watched the new community library take shape,” he said, adding that the library is beautiful and took a community-wide effort.
The library is home to Trolley 150, one of the first trolley cars in service in Myersville, and a symbol the town has taken up as part of their seal and flag.
“It truly is a vision that has come true,” Creadick said.
Creadick also spoke about the town’s parks and recreation areas, saying that when he first became a public official they expanded on the development of Doub’s Meadow Park.
Over the last two decades, Creadick said the town has utilized the state’s Program Open Space funds to bring millions of dollars to the community to acquire parkland.
Doub’s Meadow Park now has pavilions, restrooms, parking areas, and baseball and soccer fields.
The creek that borders the south side of the park was stabilized through work with the federal government. A walking bridge was also built.
Other parks that have been upgraded include Harp Park and Grindstone Run Park, and the mayor said more improvements are in the future.
Money also went to buying a 76-acre property north of the town that houses springs that are a significant source of water for the town.
“With the private property around the area and growth occurring in those areas, there was a lot of concerns about how some people were managing that private property. And there was a lot of concern about hazardous materials being inappropriately disposed of, which would sink into the groundwater and impact our spring,” Creadick said.
Infrastructure changes and improvements were also key points of the address.
“We also realized that we needed infrastructure upgrades throughout the town,” Creadick said. “For many years, we were quite reactionary to when a water main would break or other infrastructure needs that weren’t anticipated but needed to be addressed.”
But that mindset changed, he said, and the mayor and Town Council became more proactive.
“We developed a system to anticipate those future needs,” he said.
Creadick made special note of the changes made to the town’s Main Street, where sidewalks have been added and trusses that previously supported the trolley were removed.
The town’s portion of the renovations is complete, despite the look of parts of the road, Creadick joked.
The state is going to come back when the weather is warmer to tear up and resurface parts of the road.
Other achievements addressed included completing repairs to aging parts of the sewage system, paying off the Wastewater Treatment Plant, replacing the “Welcome to Myersville” sign, creating a town directory and the idea of developing a greenway through the town.
Creadick also spoke about the importance of committees, boards and commissions such as the Planning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Committee and the Finance Committee.
“What makes a town like Myersville successful, I think, is the various boards and committees,” he said.
The mayor previewed future projects in town, including further road improvements, a sewer line extension and a possible tax reduction.
At the end of his address, Creadick thanked many people, including his family.
“I’ve tried to form this role in an honorable way,” he said. “It has been an honor.”
