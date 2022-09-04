Even as a man inclined to look forward to what’s next — writing his next book, completing his next painting, finding his next endeavor — state Sen. Ron Young appreciates the importance of preserving the past.

Doing so provides people the chance to avoid repeating others’ mistakes but also the opportunity to build upon their successes, the former history major said.

Piedmontgardener

Brilliant man, dedicated civil servant and he deserves every thank you our citizens can give him for his massive contribution to this town.

Girl No.3

Where he once again tells the story of how he single-handedly conceived of and built the Carroll Creek Ditch Project.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Maybe you had to be here.

jsklinelga

Girl 3

Bot sure if you are being sarcastic but he was definitely the force behind getting it done. I believe Richard and Maggie Kline were in on the concept.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

A true visionary.

sevenstones1000

Yes he was. The last visionary leader of Frederick City OR County.

Grammy32

[thumbup]

Nicki

Thank you, Ron Young.

