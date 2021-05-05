Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird provided updates on several town projects and developments during a Meet the Mayor event Tuesday night.
Royal Farms has purchased the old Shamrock building
Two Farms, Inc., which operates Royal Farms convenience stores, has purchased the parcel of land at 7701 Fitzgerald Road, formerly home to the Shamrock, according to tax records. The sale occurred on April 13.
Two Farms, Inc. has 199 companies under its corporation, according to a Dun & Bradstreet profile, so it is not clear if the space will be developed as a Royal Farms. Kinnaird said he has heard from people involved in the project that the parcel will be used for several storefronts.
Frank Bentz Pond dam still set to be demolished
Much to the dismay of some town residents, the Frank Bentz Pond Dam on Md. 77 was deemed unsafe by the Maryland Department of the Environment, Dam Safety Division at the end of 2019. While demolition has not yet begun, Kinnaird confirmed the plans are still in place.
Many families fish at the pond by standing on the dam. The state could be liable if somebody were to be hurt by the dam falling apart.
While Kinnaird acknowledged that the dam’s loss will be disappointing, he explained that the town cannot afford to take control of the dam due to its upkeep. The DNR requires the dam to be dredged and drained regularly, which costs upward of $4 million.
The dam was originally designed as a hydroelectric dam but has not been in use for several decades. When the dam is removed, the pond will return to its original state as part of Hunting Creek.
The state is still planning on building a park at the site and will then turn over its maintenance to the town of Thurmont.
The DNR just acquired $150,000 in funding for an engineering study to determine how to move forward. They will then have to receive funding from the state for the demolition and the construction of the park, which could take years, Kinnaird said.
Town will request funds for skate park
After a group of teenagers presented an idea for a skate park at a town meeting in April, Kinnaird and the board of commissioners have decided to make it their primary focus for Project Open Space funding. The town can request funds for two projects annually.
Kinnaird confirmed he will be requesting the funds in June at a meeting among representatitves of the Frederick County municipalities. Currently, he and the commissioners are deciding on the best place for it.
Kinnaird hopes to connect Thurmont Boulevard
One end of Thurmont Boulevard is located at the Weis Market off Catoctin Furnace Road. The other is right across the street from the Thurmont Regional Library. Kinnaird hopes to connect them in the future to help divert traffic off of Moser Road.
He said there are currently two developers considering building on Moser Road, which would only make traffic worse.
“The important thing is it’s going to take three and a half years to get this road built. So if we decide to wait for them to start building houses, we’re going to be behind,” he said. “I just want to give people another option and another way in and out of town that takes them directly out to Route 15.”
Apples Church Road development moves forward
The housing development proposed this January by Cross & Company is moving forward in the annexation phase, Kinnaird said, after the planning and zoning commission voted to recommend the annexation to the board of commissioners.
The town and the developer will still have to write an annexation proposal, which the commissioners will then vote on. Kinnaird said there will be public comment before any votes happen.
“It’s conceivable they could start building in a year and half or two years if the annexation is approved,” he said.
