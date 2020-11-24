The parking lot of Harry Grove Stadium was repurposed into a Thanksgiving drive-thru Tuesday as county residents came by to pick up free turkeys and ingredients fit for a Thanksgiving feast.
The annual turkey distribution, held by the Frederick Community Action Agency and the city’s Department of Housing and Human Services, is a two-decade-old staple in Frederick.
This year, because of COVID-19, residents were asked to stay in their cars with masks on and pull up to the parking lot where they were handed a bag filled with Thanksgiving staples.
The bag included a 12-pound frozen turkey, boxes of stuffing and mashed potatoes, cans of cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet corn, gravy and a loaf of bread.
Wegmans was among the main sponsors and contributors for the event, but plenty of other local organizations got involved as well, according to Ramenta Cottrell, the newly named director of Frederick’s Department of Housing and Human Services.
There were 1,000 bags to give out, and by noon on Tuesday, 700 had already been claimed.
Forrest Offord drove through to pick up a bag for he and his wife. They normally travel to Montgomery County to spend Thanksgiving with family but decided against it this year due to COVID-19.
“I’ll be 60 in a couple of months, and I have underlying conditions, and so I don’t only want to protect myself but protect others,” he said, adding that the distribution is helpful as he and his wife have had some financial difficulties this year.
As the old saying goes, Offord called the distribution the best thing since sliced bread.
“With all the division in this country that’s happening right now, it’s good to see that in Frederick we seem more united,” Offord said. “Frederick County really looks out for the people in the county and the city, and it makes it wonderful to live here.”
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor shared similar thoughts and said events like the turkey distribution show how tight-knit the local community is.
“This year is a year that we probably need a happy Thanksgiving more than we do most years ... I just think it says a lot about who we are as ‘Frederick-tonians’ ... we’re [here] to help one another when we need to,” O’Connor said.
Natalie Gonzalez and her mother, Norbis Gonzalez, were among the crowd Tuesday. They said they appreciated having such support during what has been a difficult year for their family.
Natalie lost her job in May when her employer made cutbacks due to the pandemic. She said the turkey distribution is allowing her family to have a normal Thanksgiving.
“This has really helped. We were thinking of just buying some chicken because turkey is expensive,” she said.
Natalie’s mother agreed.
“There is a lot of people who can’t have a lot of food on the table because of their situation, and it’s very hard ... honestly this is good help for everybody,” she said. “With this, we can put a little bit together and have a good Thanksgiving.”
