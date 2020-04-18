A Frederick playground dedicated to the memories of two Myersville sisters who died in a 2013 house fire could break ground this summer.
The process of developing the Sophie & Madigan’s Playground at the site of the city’s future Westside Regional Park is beginning to see the “light at the end of the tunnel,” Parks Superintendent Scott Geasey told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
Crews are building the first parking lot for the site, and they hope to have a groundbreaking this summer, he said.
The playground will honor the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister Madigan, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
The aldermen approved a $144,000 contract to Playground Specialists Inc. to pay for park improvements that the city must provide, including sidewalks, benches, trash cans and dog waste stations.
The playground will include three areas, centered around medieval, pirate, and mermaid themes, representing interests shared by the two girls.
The family wanted to give back to the community in a way that reflected their interests and preserved the memories of Sophie and Madigan, their father Jack Lillard said in June at a groundbreaking ceremony for a road project that is part of the park’s construction.
The playground will be a great addition to the city, especially for the thousands of children who live in the neighborhoods adjacent to the park, Alderman Ben MacShane said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she was excited to see the project coming together.
“It’s heartbreaking how they got here, and I so appreciate the fact that they’re moving into the future thinking of other people’s children,” she said.
