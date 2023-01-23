Businesses in Middletown will face new standards and rules for their signs, although most existing signs could remain, under changes the town's commissioners approved Monday night.
The change to the town's ordinance for signs were made to comply with a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case requiring that regulations for signs be content-neutral, and seek to make the town’s standards for signs “reasonable, consistent, and non-discriminatory,” according to new language for the ordinance.
The revised ordinance gives the town's zoning administrator authority over signs being installed, moved or reconstructed, and to add or change definitions and standards for various types of signs, such as banners, pennants and posters.
The town can order that any signs put up without a zoning certificate be removed and the property owner fined.
The changes also set rules for what types of signs are allowed by zoning districts and the land uses allowed within those districts.
Existing signs that don’t conform to the new standards can remain until there is a “substantial change” in the use of the property, to the primary structure on which the sign is located, or to the nature or character of the sign.
The revised ordinance limits window signs in the town's commercial area to no more than 25% of first-floor window areas.
The commissioners discussed whether to cap the area for window signs at 25% or 50%.
The downtown area has lots of residential buildings that have been converted into businesses, and might need more space to help make clear that they're commercial spaces, Commissioner Jean LaPadula said.
Burgess John Miller said he was concerned that starting at 50% and going to 25% if needed would make enforcement harder than starting at 25% and allowing more space if they need to.
The ordinance allows a lot of opportunities for different types of signage, Commissioner Jennifer Falcinelli said, supporting a 25% limit.
