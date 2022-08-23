A new library in Middletown remains on track to open in 2023, significantly increasing the size of the town's current facility and providing a new spot for the community to gather.
The 15,000-square-foot facility on East Green Street is expected to be ready in late 2023, Samantha Jones, a spokeswoman for Frederick County Public Libraries, wrote in an email Tuesday.
It will be similar in size to facilities that have opened over the past decade or so in Brunswick and Walkersville, replacing the current library of about 2,500 square feet on Middletown's Prospect Street.
The new library will be an important addition to the town, Middletown Burgess John Miller said.
Libraries serve so many purposes, he said, from providing access to computers and technology to giving children a safe place to stay after school and wait for their parents to get home from work.
The library will be on a 3-acre plot of land in the Middletown Glen neighborhood, near three of the town's schools.
Town officials worked to make sure that a piece of land would be reserved when Middletown Glen was being developed, Miller said.
Its proximity to the schools, homes, and the downtown business area made the location “the perfect storm of where the library could be,” he said.
While the town waits for that county project to begin, officials recently celebrated the completion of another county project, with the grand reopening of Middletown Community Park.
Two years of construction at the park on Coblentz Road added two additional picnic shelters, two new ballfields, a building for restrooms, and four new fountains in a pond, according to a news release from the county.
- replacing two playgrounds
- repairing four ballfields, a volleyball court and a basketball court
- dredging a pond
- constructing a concrete stage
- resurfacing roads, a trail, and a parking lot
- renovating other facilities.
The park also includes amenities such as fishing, grills, horseshoe pits, trails, and marble rings. A disc golf course is scheduled to be added this fall.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner highlighted the park's importance to people in the Middletown area in the county news release, noting that nearly 611,000 people visited last year.
The additional shelters and ballfields mean even more people can use the park, she said.
Miller pointed out that the park is a practice site for the Frederick County Knucklers marble team, whose Todd Kmiecik recently won the 2022 National Marbles Tournament.
Its fields are used by recreational teams from the Middletown Valley Athletic Association, as well as for numerous tournaments and other purposes.
The community is enthusiastic about the new amenities, because the park is a “central piece of our community,” he said.
