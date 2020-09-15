As Middletown’s years-long Main Street streetscape project wraps up, the town is beginning plans for a smaller project nearby.
The town will be seeking public input on improvements to Washington Street, with work potentially able to begin by the spring.
The project would provide a safe walking area along Washington Street, from the Elm Street parking lot to the intersection of Church Street.
It would serve as a type of economic development project, bringing together one of the town’s core downtown blocks, Burgess John Miller said Monday night.
The project would involve replacing all curbs, gutters and sidewalks, as well as asphalt and lighting, and some storm drain improvements. Streetlights would also be installed on Garage Alley.
The town will figure out a time to meet with residents to go over a design once one is completed, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said.
The town has gotten $240,000 in state grants for the project, he said.
Bowen said the timeline for the project will depend on the public review.
But if they can get that done through the fall and winter, they could put the project out for bid in a few months, he said.
“We can bid this winter and be doing something by the spring,” Bowen told the burgess and commissioners.
The planning for the new project comes as the finishing touches are being applied to the town’s Main Street project.
The $16 million project that began in 2016 includes new sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as curb and gutter work, crosswalk, and new lighting along Main Street between Ivy Hill Drive and Middletown Parkway.
