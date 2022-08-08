The town of Middletown is looking at revising and updating standards for signs.
The town is examining its standards to comply with a 2015 Supreme Court case requiring that regulations for signs be content-neutral, Town Planner Cynthia Unangst told the burgess and commissioners in a July memorandum.
The revised rules would seek to make the town’s standards for signs “reasonable, consistent, and non-discriminatory,” according to new language proposed for the ordinance.
“Staff feels that making these necessary modifications to the Town signage ordinance will better position the Town to enforce the regulations against future challenges to the signage ordinance, while modifying the ordinance to be more consistent with other zoning regulations within Town Code,” Unangst wrote.
The proposals would add or change definitions and standards for various types of signs, such as banners, pennants, and posters.
Changes would also generate rules for what types of signs are allowed by zoning districts and the land uses allowed within those districts.
Existing signs that don’t conform to new standards will be allowed to remain until there is a “substantial change” in the use of the property, to the primary structure on which the sign is located, or to the nature or character of the sign.
Commissioner Kevin Stottlemyer asked if the burgess and commissioners could get before-and-after illustrations of changes that would be proposed.
The issue with this type of ordinance is always how you enforce it, Burgess John Miller said.
“It has to be enforceable. And if it isn’t, we have to think about what we’re doing,” he said.
No matter what changes the town makes, some businesses will find ways to work around the regulations, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said.
The town will have to take time to figure out what it wants to propose, Miller said.
“This is going to be a process. It’s not something that’s going to be quick and easy,” he said.
