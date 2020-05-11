For Middletown residents, the end of the long-running construction project that has backed up traffic and torn up the town’s Main Street for more than three years may be in sight.
The $16 million project that began in October 2016 is on pace to be substantially complete in June, State Highway Administration spokeswoman Sherry Christian said in an email Monday.
While some minor work will remain to be done after then, SHA will make every effort not to have it further impact the downtown business area, she said.
The project has included building ADA-compliant sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, putting in pedestrian crosswalks and crossing signals at intersections, installing a new water line along Main Street, improving drainage with new inlets, pipes, and stormwater management ponds, putting in new lighting, and paving and striping along the 2-mile stretch of U.S. 40 Alternate between Ivy Hill Drive and Middletown Parkway.
Originally scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2019, the project has hit a series of weather-related and other delays.
The most recent came when workers discovered an unmarked underground storage tank at 7 W. Main Street.
The tank will be removed on Wednesday, beginning at 7 a.m., with a flagging operation at the intersection of U.S. 40 Alternate and Md. 17 in downtown Middletown.
Recent work has included concrete demolition and the installation of sidewalks and stamped concrete on both sides of Main Street between Md. 17 and Jefferson Street, and work on the traffic signal at Md. 17, according to the SHA website.
Crews are now working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and the hours could be extended to include evenings and possibly Saturdays in order to get the work finished quicker.Throughout the project, the pace and duration of the project have drawn complaints from local business owners and town officials, even as all seem to agree that it will ultimately improve the downtown area.
On Monday, Bob Brenengen, owner of the Main Cup restaurant on Main Street, said the project will ultimately have a positive impact for the town.
Still, it’s nice that the work is finally getting finished, he said.
With most of the restaurant’s parking in a rear parking lot that’s accessible from Franklin Street, the project has had a minimal impact on them for most of its duration, Brenengen said.
Getting back to normal will be nice, Burgess John Miller said in an email, with wider sidewalks, regular traffic patterns, and easy parking along Main Street close to shops and businesses.
While everyone expected a certain level of disruption, no one expected it to be quite this bad or take this long, Miller said.
The project has been disruptive to residents’ routines, with traffic back-ups and detours around various work zones, he said. Miller said the town’s interactions with SHA have been frustrating at times, which could have been improved if the town’s engineers had been involved from the start.
“Our residents are used to a level of communication that we provide on our projects that did not occur on this project,” he said. “That served to magnify the frustrations among our residents. Knowing ahead of time seems to always mitigate the frustrating and sometimes angry responses. Hopefully a lesson learned for SHA.”
(10) comments
You would think that with all of the planned disruption of tearing up roads and sidewalks, that they would have added putting the overhead wires underground.
They should move the wires underground, that looks horrible.
Yes, everyone agrees that that would have been nice. It was explored but wasn't affordable.
It couldn't have been that much more with the streets all torn up and running new sewer lines - they screwed up.
That we can agree on. Why didn't you suggest it?
What they have done looks good. I drove around this weekend and thought that they could finish in six weeks. There's always a few things needing to be finished on any project. They are supposed to do a final coating to the street too.
And here I thought the Jefferson project was taking forever.
Middletown 1.17: On the 7th year, the contractor looked out and said It was Good.
Jefferson Project seems to have delayed as well, but appear to be starting again.
What do they have, 1 person doing this entire project?
They have had quite a few but they could have worked on more than one part at a time. Which for the most part they didn't.
