Middletown office to remain
closed through May
Middletown’s municipal office will remain closed to the public through at least the end of May, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials will re-evaluate the situation on June 1, the town announced Thursday.
The municipal center at 31 W. Main St. has been closed to the public since March 27.
The mayor and commissioners and town committees have been holding meetings virtually, and the town conducted a vote-by-mail election in April.
Anyone with questions can call the town office at 301-371-6171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.