After meeting virtually for more than a year and holding two elections by mail, Middletown’s burgess and commissioners will likely begin holding in-person meetings by the end of the summer.
The town plans to start holding in-person meetings at its Municipal Center in September, Burgess John Miller said.
Even once the meetings begin, they’ll probably require people to wear masks in the building through the fall, Miller said.
With virtual meetings working well, the wait until September will give more time for people to get vaccinated before the meetings are opened up to the public, said Town Administrator Drew Bowen.
“I think everybody’s trying to get back into that normal mode,” he said.
According to statistics from the Maryland Department of Health, more than 58 percent of residents in the 21769 area code, which includes Middletown, have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 63 percent had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of June 16.
The town’s office has been open and staffed for some time, although several employees do work from home a couple of days a week, he said.
While the town’s operations are returning to normal, some of the pandemic changes, such as having hand sanitizer at the front desk and on employees’ desks, will likely continue as general health measures to help prevent cold and flu, Bowen said.
While in-person meetings will return, the town has some money in its budget to install cameras and equipment so that meetings can continue to be carried virtually as well.
Bowen said the town’s hardest job is getting people to participate in meetings, and they have noticed more people watching the Zoom meetings since the pandemic began than those who normally attend live meetings.
If it gets even five or six more people involved in the town’s activities, it’s a good thing, he said.
