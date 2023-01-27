A sewer line replacement will close a Middletown street for two to three days beginning Monday.
Contractors will replace the sanitary sewer line crossing Elm Street during the day beginning Monday, and the work is expected to take two to three days depending on the weather, according to a town news release.
The project will close Elm Street to through traffic during the hours work is ongoing.
The Elm Street parking lot will still be accessible, and services including waste pickup and mail delivery will continue.
Anyone with questions can call the town office at 301-371-6171.
