Middletown will move forward with the formal introduction and public hearing process for an ordinance that would ban new chain restaurants in the town.
The town’s commissioners agreed at a meeting Monday night to move the ordinance proposed by Burgess John Miller to introduction.
The proposal would ban restaurants that share a name, logo, standardized menu, interior décor or exterior architecture with restaurants in other locations.
It would exempt restaurants with fewer than 10 locations in the mid-Atlantic region that are locally owned and operated but not franchised, or formula restaurants without drive-thrus that are part of a food court or in the same building as other restaurants.
Formula restaurants in gas stations would also be limited to 26,136 square feet in total square footage of their site.
Existing businesses such as the town’s Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway restaurants would be allowed to stay under the proposal.
Commissioner Jean LaPadula said she was willing to move forward with the ordinance, while Commissioner Jennifer Falcinelli said that public hearings would give them a chance to see what people think of the idea.
Town Administrator Drew Bowen said the ordinance would be subject to review by the town’s Planning Commission, which will hold its own public hearing, as well as a hearing by the burgess and commissioners.
