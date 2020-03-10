Middletown will participate in a one-year county pilot program to bring transportation to outlying municipalities.
The program is expected to include Middletown, Emmitsburg, Thurmont and Brunswick, and provide each town with a circulator shuttle one day a week to take residents to grocery stores, libraries and other places.
Middletown’s commissioners voted to approve $10,000 for participation in the pilot program for a year, and then review it for a possible second year of participation.
A letter from County Executive Jan Gardner dated Feb. 25 to the municipalities’ respective mayors and burgesses said the county would purchase a small shuttle bus or van that could provide wheelchair access, a driver, and a dispatcher.
Each town would get service on one set day per week, although Emmitsburg and Thurmont have discussed combining their service, meaning those towns would get two days.
Municipalities would help design a route around their town that the bus would travel a few times in the morning and a few times in the evening.
The route could allow passengers who live near the route to call TransIT Services of Frederick County to request service.
The program is meant to give seniors and others without steady access to transit one day a week on which they could plan trips to the grocery store, pharmacy or hairdresser, or to run other errands, Gardner’s letter said.
The one-year pilot program is expected to cost about $200,000, with the municipalities requested to provide $10,000 each.
Middletown Commissioner Larry Bussard said he’d want to make sure that the program is being used by people who need it.
Burgess John Miller said he would hope the county would provide monthly ridership numbers, where calls are coming from, and other information, but he didn’t know exactly what data the county would provide.
