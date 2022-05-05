Frederick officials have expanded a lane closure along Monocacy Boulevard on the east side of the city, as crews keep an eye on whether a sinkhole near the road is expanding.
The city's Department of Public Works has closed the southbound lane of Monocacy Boulevard from East Patrick Street to East South Street until further notice.
Part of the road was closed Wednesday after workers noticed some dipping in the shoulder of the roadway, Deputy Director of Public Works Tracy Coleman said Thursday. The sinkhole is located in the drainage swale next to the roadway.
There is some concern that the sinkhole will expand into the roadway, Coleman said.
The city is working with an engineer to do testing to tell whether the ground under the roadway has any voids or holes in it.
The city is advising drivers to use alternate routes until the road is reopened, and to expect delays if they're traveling near the area.
