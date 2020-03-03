The Mount Airy Town Council confirmed its decision against rezoning a parcel of land bordering Md. 27 and Main Street, across from Ridgeside Drive.
The council also voted in favor of amending the town maps in order to include the property, known as the Vosloh property.
The Town Council held a hearing Feb. 19 to consider a rezoning request from DMS Developers LLC. The developers wanted to rezone the property, owned by the Vosloh family, to community commercial, a zone that would allow them to potentially bring a Wawa to the town.
In order to show the need for rezoning, the developers, represented by attorney David Bowersox, needed to demonstrate a mistake or change of character. Bowersox proved there was a mistake with the town maps, which made the Vosloh property appear smaller than it actually was.
Nevertheless, the town decided against rezoning the property.
At the council's monthly meeting, they approved an ordinance 4-0 with Councilwoman Pamela Reed recusing herself, that confirmed the town's findings and decision from the hearing.
The ordinance was done as an emergency measure, meaning it needed at least four votes in favor, said council President Larry Hushour.
"It's basically the minutes for [the hearing]," Hushour said at the council meeting.
The council also voted 4-0 with Reed recusing herself to amend the town maps to include the Vosloh property.
