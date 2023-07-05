The Mount Airy Town Council will consider prohibiting on-site consumption at cannabis businesses in the municipality, according to a tentative meeting agenda provided to The Frederick News-Post.
The ordinance is slotted to be introduced at the council's next meeting on July 10 — just nine days after the statewide legalization of recreational cannabis for adults aged 21 or older.
Under Maryland's new Cannabis Reform Act, individual counties and municipalities are authorized to regulate or prohibit on-site consumption at local cannabis shops. As of July 1, there were no Maryland Cannabis Administration licensed dispensaries operating within Mount Airy.
“I think it would be a bad idea to allow the consumption of cannabis at the location in which it is sold," Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour wrote in an email to the News-Post. "I am confident our Council will propose and pass appropriate legislation to keep Mount Airy safe now that recreational marijuana has become legal in the State."
According to Councilmember Karl Munder, who authored the ordinance, the prohibition would apply to all methods of cannabis consumption. Violators would be subject to a $1,000 municipal fine.
"It would be treated kind of like a liquor store," Munder said in a phone interview with the News-Post. "Purchase it and take it outside of the store, then take it to your personal residence to consume."
Mount Airy would not be the first municipality in the state to prohibit on-site consumption at cannabis businesses within its borders — both the town of Ocean City and the city of Hagerstown passed similar ordinances in May, according to the Herald-Mail.
The Frederick County Council has no bills on the docket concerning on-site consumption at cannabis businesses.
Asked if the county is considering legislation related to on-site consumption, public affairs specialist Chloe Scott wrote:
"The County Executive’s team is working with staff from the Division of Planning and Permitting, the Division of Economic Opportunity, the Office of the County Attorney, and other stakeholders to develop policies which will protect our residents’ public health and safety and will support the cannabis industry. At this point, we do not have a County ordinance related to onsite consumption, and we are watching the City of Frederick and other jurisdictions as we develop a model for Frederick County."
