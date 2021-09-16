The town of New Market will hold its bulk trash collection Nov. 6.
Items must be clearly marked "bulk trash" and left at the curb in front of the house/dwelling by 6 a.m., according to a news release from the town.
Each household can rid itself of one acceptable item from the below list: grill (remove propane tank); push mowers (remove gas and oil); exercise equipment; bicycles; televisions; upright pianos; mattresses and box springs; computers; couches and chairs; cabinets and dressers; small tables and chairs; commodes, bathtubs and sinks; picnic tables; lawn furniture; carpet (maximum of three rolls); and small appliances such as microwaves and toaster ovens.
The town and J & J Trash Service Inc. are not responsible for any items taken in error.
Items that are not acceptable for bulk trash collection are: construction and building material; propane tanks; cardboard (must be recycled); paper and books (must be recycled); tires or automotive parts; paint; yard waste; root balls and tree trimmings; concrete materials; boxes of small parts or materials; gasoline, oil or other inflammables; washers and dryers; wood stoves; furnaces; riding mowers; hazardous waste; explosives and ammunition; dead animals; human or animal feces; batteries; household trash; dirt, rocks or sod; fencing; refrigerators and freezers; air conditioners; dehumidifiers and humidifiers; stoves and ovens; trash compactors; and water heaters and tanks.
