Hoping to address a speeding problem the mayor says has plagued Main Street for years, New Market Town Council approved an ordinance Thursday that will allow the town to install a photographic speed monitoring system in certain school zones.
Mayor Winslow Burhans III said in an interview he’s noticed the speeding problem grow worse over the past 20 years. Vehicles should be going no faster than 25 mph on New Market’s section of the Old National Pike (Md. 144), but he estimated some travel more than twice that limit.
“It’s become a commuter thoroughfare for some of the developments west of town,” he said.
The street runs past downtown businesses, houses of worship, the elementary school and the fire company, among other points of interest.
Councilmen Michael Davies, Scott Robertson, Lawrence “Jake” Romanell and Shane Rossman voted in favor of adopting the ordinance after holding a public hearing Thursday night. Councilman Dennis Kimble was absent.
During the meeting, Burhans acknowledged approving the ordinance does not guarantee speed cameras will be installed. There are many steps that must occur — such as securing a contract and training an administrator — plus additional public meetings before such action can take place.
“It’s essentially a tool in our tool box. We can elect to use it” or not, the mayor said during the meeting.
One resident spoke up during the public hearing to voice support of the ordinance, saying speeding is a problem in town. There were no objections to the proposal from the public or council members.
The ordinance is not the town’s first attempt at curbing its speeding problem. In recent years, Burhans said the town converted the alleys along Main Street to be one-way so those that exit onto Main Street have the best sight lines. The town also installed pedestrian nodes, or bump-outs, along the road, he said.
The new ordinance becomes effective March 31.
In other business:n Council discussed the incoming state grant funding that will bring approximately $103,700 in COVID-19 relief to the town. About 85 percent of that money will go directly to eligible Main Street businesses, while the remainder will be devoted to marketing and oversight of the program. More information about eligibility and how to apply is expected to be available on the town’s website in the coming days at townofnewmarket.org.
n Along the same vein of trying to revive business, council voted to use $5,000 of its Frederick County tourism funding to create and run two marketing campaigns with WDVM-TV. Jean LaPadula, grants manager and co-Main Street manager, proposed one marketing campaign aimed at families with children and another focused on weddings and events.
n Council also appointed resident Chris Weatherly to the New Market Green Team, which promotes civic responsibility and sustainable living. Weatherly said he has experience in such matters working in the Office of Energy and Sustainability for Montgomery County.
New Market Town Council meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and are currently playing out over Zoom.
