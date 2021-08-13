New Market Town Council Thursday debated possible locations for a future skate park and weighed solutions to calm speeding at two busy intersections.
Resident Dean Coccia came to the council meeting to advocate for a park where youth can practice what’s now an Olympic sport.
“It is an amazing culture where it is one of empowerment to see young people constantly push each other to get better at mastering the skills of skateboarding,” said Coccia, whose son has a passion for skateboarding.
Coccia referenced the recent youth-led push for a skate park in Thurmont. He believes more skate parks in the county could allow skaters to spread out instead of clustering together. Coccia suggested using the old basketball and tennis court in New Market Community Park.
Coccia’s wife Robyn pitched the idea to Councilman Chris Weatherly, who then expressed interest in pursuing the feasibility of the project. Councilman Michael Wright offered enthusiastic support, but he had questions about cost and liability. Various councilmen showed interest, suggesting other locations in town that might be good fits.
The council didn’t take a formal vote on the matter, but it gave Weatherly the green light to collect and present more information such as cost, location, design and build.
In other business Thursday, the issue of speeding once again dominated a chunk of the council meeting.
Weatherly raised the possibility of installing four-way stop signs at E. Wainscot Drive and Cider Press Circle/Orchard Spring Way and at Old New Market Road and E. Wainscot Drive to stop speeding vehicles. He acknowledged children are often in the area.
“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Weatherly, who lives on Orchard Spring Way.
Cider Press Circle resident Julia Rogers said she’s had a front-row view to a few near accidents. She said the speed hump there just isn’t cutting it.
Town engineer Shawn Burnett suggested the intersections may not meet the traffic requirements for a four-way stop.
“Stop signs are not speed reduction signs,” Burnett pointed out.
Mayor Winslow Burhans III acknowledged the town looked into stop signs about five years ago but didn’t meet the necessary criteria to install them.
“It’s frustrating, people drive like maniacs all around town,” Burhans said.
The discussion turned to speed humps and raised crosswalks. Resident Todd Smith, who has a background in nuclear engineering and experience doing traffic studies, offered to give the town access to a model he created. The mayor and council welcomed the information, said they’d look it over and go from there.
With Old New Market Road being a county road, the council directed Burnett to reach out to Frederick County’s Department of Public Works to see if a raised crosswalk installation would be a possibility there.
The council approved a speed camera ordinance in March that would allow the town to place cameras in school zones, but hasn’t taken the step of installing cameras. Vice President Shane Rossman said the town will likely bring the topic back for discussion at its September or October meeting.
