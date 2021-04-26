Speed cameras could be found within a half-mile of New Market schools in the near future now that the town council has tentatively agreed to a vendor contract.
Citing a history of speeding vehicles on Main Street, council members have unanimously voted to enter into a contract with VERRA Mobility for speed cameras, pending review of the contract by the town attorney. The town anticipates a monthly charge of $4,400 per camera, Council Vice President Lawrence “Jake” Romanell wrote in an email. The council plans to use two portable speed cameras that can be moved around within a half-mile radius of schools
Romanell said the idea is to avoid keeping the cameras in the same place, otherwise motorists might learn where the cameras are and only slow down to pass them.
“We’re still having a significant speed problem on Main Street,” Romanell said in a virtual council meeting April 20.
Speed surveys conducted on West Main Street near driveways of New Market elementary and middle schools in the fall and winter months of 2020 found most vehicles in that area traveled at least 13 mph over the speed limit, Romanell told the News-Post. The posted limit is 25 mph. Main Street also runs past businesses, churches and the fire company.
In December 2020, the town announced its interest in speed cameras and was approached by two companies, according to Romanell. The council compared draft contracts from VERRA Mobility and Conduent, ultimately selecting the former.
Cameras aren’t the council’s first attempt to solve the town’s speeding problem. The town installed pedestrian nodes, or bump-outs, along the road, and converted alleys along Main Street to be one-way so those that exit onto the street have the best sight lines, Mayor Winslow Burhans III said previously.
In March, the council enacted a speed camera ordinance to enable the town to pursue installing speed cameras — this came after holding a virtual public hearing. After learning some people had technical difficulties viewing the hearing, the town held a second public hearing April 8.
Drivers caught speeding on camera will be issued a civil citation with a fine of up to $40 but won’t receive points on their license, Romanell said during last week’s meeting. The money the town collects from the fines will be used to recover costs of the speed camera program, and the rest must go toward public safety, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA). For example, the fees collected could potentially support crosswalks, Romanell said.
If the fines collected exceed 10 percent of a town’s annual revenue for that fiscal year after recovering speed camera program costs, the leftover money must be remitted to the state comptroller and placed in the general fund of the state, according to SHA’s website.
The SHA website states only warnings may be issued for violations within the first 30 days of the cameras being installed.
In an ideal world, Burhans said, the speed cameras wouldn’t generate a dime.
“The town’s intent is to minimize speeding such that we collect no revenues,” he said in an interview Monday. “This effort simply reflects our dedication to our residents, our businesses, our visitors. We want to make sure everybody’s safe.”
Burhans said the VERRA Mobility contract may be ready to sign as early as this month, and he hopes speed cameras could be up and running this summer, though the town still needs to set up a program administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.