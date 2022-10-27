New Market Speed Cameras
Vehicles pass by a speed camera on Main Street in New Market.

 Staffr file photo by Katina Zentz

Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market.

Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter:

@MaryGraceKeller

