Designing and rehabbing a new headquarters for the Frederick Police Department is likely to be one of the city Planning Commission’s top priorities in its recommendations for projects in the city’s long-term capital projects plan.
The commission is expected to discuss recommendations for the city’s fiscal 2023-28 Capital Improvements Plan at a meeting Monday night.
The ongoing work on the building at 100 E. All Saints St. that the city bought in December is among the top projects recommended by city staff for the Planning Commission to recommend to the mayor and aldermen for inclusion in the plan.
The four-story, 65,000-square-foot building will replace the department’s smaller headquarters in the Frederick County Courthouse complex on West Patrick Street.
The city’s staff is also recommending continued support and funding for a parking facility for a future downtown hotel and conference center.
The city and county will provide a contribution toward the purchase of land and other public improvements, according to the staff report.
The recommendation comes after no additional funds were allocated for the project in the fiscal 2022-27 CIP.
The staff report also recommends adding a project to the CIP for the interchange at Monocacy Boulevard and Md. 26, and that the city should make funds available during the period covered by the capital plan for conceptual designs for Monocacy Boulevard, once an agreement is reached with the State Highway Administration.
The Md. 26 corridor has seen tremendous growth in the past decade, beginning with the Clemson Corner development and including Market Square, the Worman’s Mill Village Center project under discussion, and the construction of the shopping center for the new Walmart store, according to the staff report.
The recent approvals for another project will add another 553 housing units and 29,000 square feet of nonresidential development, which along with other potential projects makes the interchange project even more important, the staff report said.
“With the interchange at Monocacy and Route 15 completed and the ongoing construction of Monocacy Blvd., the reliance on this intersection will only continue to increase,” the report said.
The staff report also recommends funding for improvements along East Street including sidewalks, lighting, and street furniture and addressing pedestrian crossings at prominent intersections; a project for connecting Pine Avenue to either 6th or 7th Street; and money for the completion of all phases of a Rails With Trails project along East Street, North Market Street and Md. 26.
