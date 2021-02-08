About 70 to 75 customers in downtown Frederick are expected experience a power outage around 8 p.m. Monday, city officials announced around 7:30 p.m.
The outage is expected to last 60 to 90 minutes as crews replace a bad transformer in a manhole.
The outage will affect parts of East Church Street, East Second Street and Market Street.
Drivers parked in the Church Street parking garage will be able to exit during the outage, according to the city.
The city found out about the outage around 7:10 p.m. Monday, and the economic development team was able to contact downtown businesses shortly thereafter, according to city spokeswoman Ashley Waters.
