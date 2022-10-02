A lonely model train chugged along the track in the Brunswick Heritage Museum; there was no one to watch it as it passed a miniature 1960s Gaithersburg, went through mini Point of Rocks and then into the tiny Brunswick rail yard.

Mayor Nathan Brown canceled Brunswick’s Railroad Days festival this year due to inclement weather from the leftovers of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida last week. The festival will not be rescheduled, according to a post on the Brunswick website.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription