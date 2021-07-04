Changes are coming to two intersections on the north side of Frederick, with the addition of a traffic circle at one and a traffic signal at another.
Walter Martz Road will be closed for about four months beginning July 12, from Yellow Springs Road to 1,000 feet from Yellow Springs for the installation of the traffic roundabout, according to a release from the city of Frederick.
The closure is expected to last through Nov. 24 while contractor F.O. Day, of Rockville, performs the work.
The installation of the roundabout is a requirement for the development of the Kellerton Knolls property, said Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city.
The development planned for about 300 acres of vacant farmland north of Christopher’s Crossing and east of Yellow Springs Road calls for up to 750 single-family houses for sale, as well as road improvements and land for parks.
The project has already seen a lot of homes built north of Christopher’s Crossing and Yellow Springs, while the next large phase of development will be at Yellow Springs and Rocky Springs roads, Coleman said.
Meanwhile, the Frederick aldermen voted Thursday night to approve a work order to install a traffic signal and make other improvements at the intersection of Christopher’s Crossing and Opossumtown Pike.
The contract to Pleasants Construction is for $847,408.50, with a $22,000 contingency included, bringing the amount of the work order to $869,408.50, according to a memorandum prepared by city staff.
As part of a provisional certificate to meet the city’s public facilities requirement, the developer of the Preserve at Tuscarora finished the engineering design for the project, and contributed $709,535 toward installing the signal at the intersection, according to the memo.
