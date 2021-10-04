Voters in the town of Thurmont will head to the polls Oct. 26 to choose two commissioners from a list of seven candidates and to cast a ballot for mayor — a position for which incumbent John Kinnaird has no challengers.
At a town meeting last week, the candidates introduced themselves and told the audience why they were running. Besides Kinnaird, the only incumbent running for reelection is Commissioner Wayne Hooper. Commissioner Martin Burns opted not to seek another term.
The terms of Commissioners Bill Buehrer and Wes Hamrick will expire in October 2023.
Wayne Hooper
Hooper is a member of the Maryland Municipal League Hall of Fame and has served as liaison to various town boards and commissions, according to the commissioner’s bio on the town website.
He expressed his excitement at how many people were running for town office at Tuesday’s meeting. He’d like to continue serving the town, he told the audience, especially because there are a few projects he’d like to see finished.
“I love the town, and I love the people here, and hopefully I can keep on serving,” he said.
Olen Gunn
Gunn, a Department of Defense contractor in Washington, D.C., with a background in project management, said he decided to run for commissioner because “the time’s come when people need to step up and make sure that we take care of our communities.”
“I have a 2-year-old, I have a 7-month-old, I’m a Christian, and I feel like I’m under attack in this country,” he said.
He wants to make sure the commission protects the values Thurmont has as a small town and protects everybody’s rights, he later added.
Mickey Blank
Blank has been living in Thurmont for about 15 years. His mom’s family is originally from the area, he told the audience last week.
He’s running for commissioner because he wants to change the town for the better and “bring fresh ideas and a new face” to its government.
Christopher Stouter
Though Stouter moved away from Thurmont for school, he spent the first few years of his life on Carroll Street, he said Tuesday night. He recently returned to his hometown and has become involved in many of its fundraisers.
He loves Thurmont, he said, and it would be an honor to serve its residents.
“Don’t really have experience like Bill [Blakeslee],” he said with a shrug and a chuckle, referencing his competitor, “or really an agenda, but I just like serving the community.”
Sabrina Massett
Massett, who grew up in the town and later raised her kids there, prefers to call herself a Thurmont “longtimer” instead of an “old-timer.”
She served on the town’s first recycling commission and spent 10 years on its Planning and Zoning Commission. She has also had a long career in human services, which has given her firsthand knowledge of the challenges many people in the northern part of Frederick County experience — economic difficulties, substance abuse and finding affordable transportation and child care. Her work has taught her how to listen, she said.
“If I’m elected, you’re going to have my email address, you’re going to run into me at the grocery store, at the library, at the movies in the park and Halloween in the park, all the things we do as a small-town community,” she said, later adding, “When I do run into you in those places, I’ll be willing to listen.”
Janice Guillory
Guillory, who has lived in Thurmont for two years, has spent most of her life working with people who have intellectual disabilities. She currently works with L’Arche Frederick, a nonprofit that fosters community between people with and without intellectual disabilities.
She’s willing to serve the town of Thurmont in any way that she can, she said. She thinks she could offer a fresh perspective to the town commission, she said Tuesday night.
Bill Blakeslee
Blakeslee has been a Thurmont resident for about 50 years. He served as a commissioner for four years and chief administrative officer for six, and he has been a member of the planning and zoning, parks and water conservation commissions.
“I believe that if I am elected, the town will be more than satisfied with my performance as a commissioner,” he said. “They were satisfied before, I think they’d be satisfied now.”
Current Commissioner Martin Burns was the one to nominate Blakeslee for office. He said the candidate served as treasurer of Thurmont Little League for about 14 years and worked with Kinnaird and town economic development manager Vickie Grinder to get Thurmont officially recognized as a “Main Street” community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.