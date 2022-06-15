Six Frederick County municipalities have again been recognized for their Main Street programs by Main Street America, a national nonprofit that helps revitalize historic commercial districts.
The towns each earned accredited status, a designation signaling their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, according to a news release from Main Street America on Tuesday.
The municipalities recognized in Frederick County this year are Thurmont, Brunswick, Middletown, Frederick, Mount Airy and New Market. They are among 863 with Accredited Main Street America programs nationwide.
“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities,” Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America, said in the nonprofit’s news release.
“I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts,” she said.
Last year, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open about 6,000 new businesses, generated about 30,400 new jobs and started the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, according to the news release.
Each year, the performance of Thurmont’s Main Street program is evaluated by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, according to a news release Wednesday from the local program.
The program is assessed on its ability to foster strong public-private partnerships, support small and locally owned businesses and preserve historic places, among other criteria, the news release said.
Since 2005, Thurmont’s Main Street program has received $860,500 in grants, helped open 52 new businesses and helped create 138 new jobs, according to the news release.
