A $400,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation will allow Frederick to design a path from Waterford Park near downtown to the city’s north side, and possibly serve as part of a trail between Frederick and northern Frederick County.
The grant from MDOT’s Maryland Bikeways Program would pay for the design of a path that would stretch from Waterford Park to Christopher’s Crossing, said David Edmondson, a transportation planner with the city. The grant would require $100,000 in matching funds from the city.
The city is also in discussions with a developer to extend the path north to the city’s border at Yellow Springs Road, he said.
From there, a county plan could use the path as part of a trail north to Thurmont along the right-of-way for the old Hagerstown & Frederick railroad.
The city and county are hopeful that the trail could also create a link to the Frederick Municipal Forest, as well as to the Rock Creek Trail on the city’s west side, and the existing Carroll Creek path to Waterford Park.
“The end result would be a downtown-to-downtown connection for long-distance commuting and recreation while also, in the interim, linking our rapidly growing northwestern neighborhoods to downtown and the Golden Mile,” Edmondson said in an email.
The city’s shared use path plan has lots of potential routes, but this route was endorsed by their Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee as one that could best allow for access between those neighborhoods and the downtown area, including the MARC station on East Street, Edmondson said.
The most recent state money is in addition to $385,000 in state and city money to finish design and construction of a shared use path along East Street from 8th Street to just south of the interchange between Md. 26 and U.S. 15, another $80,000 from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to design an extension of that path to the Clemson Corner area along Md. 26, and $857,000 to finish the design for a bus lane and shared use path along westbound U.S. 40 from Baughman’s Lane to Waverley Drive along Frederick’s Golden Mile.
