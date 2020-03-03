Three Frederick intersections would get improved traffic signals and pedestrian and traffic improvements under action being considered by the city.
The city’s mayor and aldermen will consider whether to approve an agreement of up to $234,915 with the company Fox & Associates and a purchase order of up to $270,000 to design work at the three intersections at their meeting Thursday evening.
The company’s work would include gathering data and analysis for the signal design, developing construction plans and specifications for the improvements of the traffic signals and intersections, acquiring permits, and services for the bid and construction phases.
The intersections in the project are:
- East and All Saints streets.
- Baughman’s Lane and Rosemont Avenue.
- Tuscanney Drive and Yellow Springs Road.
All three projects have been in the city’s capital improvement plan for several years, said Cherian Eapen, a traffic engineer with the city.
The East Street and Tuscanney Drive projects are already funded for installation, while the Baughman’s Lane project would require funding, he said.
The East Street work would improve pedestrian safety and access to the East Street MARC station, especially for pedestrians who park in the garage across the street from the station, Eapen said.
The Yellow Springs Road project has been a request of local residents for a long time.
The intersection features a lot of left turns in the evening from drivers coming from U.S. 15 in the evening, Eapen said.
Meanwhile, the Baughman’s Lane project will help with a planned realignment of Baughman’s Lane with Military Road.
“This will help clean up that intersection,” Eapen said.
(2) comments
I'll do it for a lot less, maybe even for free. I've been driving these roads forever. Ask the people that drive them daily their thoughts!
You mean that the preliminary work (that's making the responsibility to a company and not program people in the city government) is just being looked at after needing a light at Tuscanney and Yellow Springs for several years? It is really two different issues. It is not a company's responsibility to write specifications/scope of work. In addition, a purchase order is not the proper award document. - A contract is the appropriate award mechanism. I realize that this requirement is not subject to Federal contracts laws/regulations, but this practice sounds inefficient and simply wrong.
