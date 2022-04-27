After more than two years of public hearings, meetings and work by the town Planning and Zoning Commission, Thurmont officially has a new master plan.
Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners moved to approve the plan 3-1 at Tuesday’s town meeting. Now that the 100-plus-page document has been adopted, it will guide town decisions on development plans, rezoning requests, annexations and plans for community facilities through 2040.
Mayor John Kinnaird, and Commissioners Wes Hamrick and Wayne Hooper voted in favor of the draft plan. Commissioner Bill Blakeslee voted against it, citing his disagreement with the way it designated future use of property along Apples Church Road.
Commissioner Bill Buerhrer was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners could have approved the plan at a town meeting late last month, but Kinnaird decided to postpone the vote when residents came out in droves to protest the drafted document.
Many took issue with the proposed placement of a new parkway and the future use outlined in the document for their properties. They worried the plan would cause Thurmont to lose its small-town character and allow developments to gnaw away at the town’s farmland.
The town held a workshop for the plan last week and took additional public comment.
Before the commissioners approved the plan on Tuesday, Kinnaird described changes that would be made to the draft in response to the concerns brought forward by residents.
“At the end of the day, things don’t always go my way. Things don’t always go your way,” Kinnaird said after Tuesday’s vote. “But we work together as best as we can to get a product that we can all live with.”
Among other modifications, Kinnaird asked Town Planner Chris Jakubiak to edit the document to clarify that the current proposed placement of the Industrial Parkway is merely a guide.
The roadway, pitched to give an alternate path for truck and commuter traffic, and to meet traffic needs for future growth north of the town, is shown in the plan as extending east from Graceham Road along Seiss Road, then north to a new interchange with U.S. 15.
This placement stirred up frustration from residents who live along the road’s proposed path about how it would affect traffic in the area and disrupt wildlife. But Kinnaird said the drafted location is simply a placeholder for a throughway that might not ever be built.
“If the time ever comes to discuss that seriously, it’s going to take a lot of involvement from residents and property owners, from other people with the state and the county,” he said. “Believe me. Everyone under the sun is going to have a say in that.”
Kinnaird also asked Jakubiak to tweak the plan’s future land use map, which guides how land in the town should be used and developed. Following feedback from residents, the property between Seiss and Apples Church roads will be designated as “agricultural and residential preserve,” rather than “legacy light industrial.”
Jakubiak will also change the route of the proposed trail connecting Eyler Road Park and Roddy Creek Park. Instead of cutting through residential properties, the trail will be planned to follow nearby surface roads.
Even after the modifications, Blakeslee wasn’t satisfied by the plan. The future land use map pegs the property by Apples Church Road for high-density residential housing, which Blakeslee said “would just create a traffic nightmare.”
Like most reports and plans that pass through Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners, the master plan is a “living document,” Kinnaird said. Just because the town adopted it doesn’t mean it is set in stone.
“The master plan, although it says 2040 on it, it’ll change,” he said. “It’ll change like everything else changes.”
Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners will vote next week on the town’s proposed zoning map, which was also drawn up by the Planning and Zoning Commission over the past two years.
