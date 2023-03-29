Welcome to Thurmont
A new welcome sign greets motorists exiting U.S. 15 North onto Thurmont Boulevard.

The Thurmont Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a social media policy that could limit a town Facebook page to "information only."

The ability to comment on posts could be disabled.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Town attorney Clark Adams said that by turning off comments on posts, the town would not be violating the First Amendment since it is not restricting a forum for discussion. Instead, the account would simply provide announcements and information.

"And because you are not making a forum for comment," Clark said, "you don’t have to allow comment, and therefore you don’t have to moderate those comments and First Amendment protections do not apply."

Those pesky citizens can really make things difficult with their comments and questions. It's best to muzzle them. [rolleyes]

Quote:

"Humerick said he would prefer that comments be expressed where they can do the most good — at the town office through phone calls, emails or in-person visits."

I'm sure he prefers that. "The most good?!" No. When constituents use 'phone calls, emails or in-person visits' no one else is aware of what was said. Public officials can more easily ignore the concerns citizens have. They can downplay the degree of interest in a given issue. Take a proposed development -- there is absolutely NO reason why residents should not be able to discuss it in public. Otherwise, it is easy for gov't officials to mischaracterize public opinion. "Nope, no feedback at all. Haven't heard a thing. I guess everyone in Thurmont approves of that rendering plant!"

To borrow from the Washington Post -- "Democracy Dies in Darkness."

"It’s not beneficial or effective to get into a debate on a social media platform," Humerick said.

To the contrary, it can be extremely beneficial and very effective to have a civil discussion or debate on a webpage that everyone can access. It is the modern version of the 'town square'. I am one of the ~30% of Americans who do not have a Facebook account. I'm very grateful that the FNP allows subscribers to comment on their website. All gov't entities should have a readily accessible 'town square' that does not require residents to join a social media platform that is contributing to the divisiveness in our communities and our country.

" "We’re not attempting to restrict comments, with the exception of where the comments can be made at and where they’re appropriate to be made at."

That would be funny if it were part of an SNL skit or a piece in The Onion.

govtmule57

Thurmont might want to consult with their attorney before implementing this policy. I believe there have been court decisions limiting the ability of governments to regulate comments on their Facebook pages.

