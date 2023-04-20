Thurmont logo

The Thurmont Board of Commissioners has voted to enroll town police officers into a new state pension program and remove the town oil recycling center.

Town officials on Tuesday said the pension program, the Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System (LEOPS), would offer enhanced benefits, a lower retirement age and help recruit new officers.

