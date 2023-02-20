Thurmont Sign
Buy Now
Staff file photo by Bill Green

The town of Thurmont is considering disabling or limiting comments on its Facebook pages.

Policies drafted by town attorney Leslie Powell provide options for the town to either disable comments on social media posts entirely or follow guidelines allowing the town's staff to remove comments that threaten or promote violence. 

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

I can understand why the town of Thurmont would consider disabling comments on FB (and other social media).

I recently posted about a similar issue with the FNP comment section -- personal attacks; trolls; and tit-for-tat mud slinging that make the comment section less welcoming and less enjoyable.

Before going with the 'nuclear option' (disabling comments entirely), Thurmont might consider:

Using "progressive discipline":

a) First violation, a written warning (email) and probationary period that expires after (say) a year.

b) Second violation within the 1 year probationary period results in (say) a 1 week suspension.

c) Third violation -- 2 week suspension.

d) Fourth violation -- lifetime ban.

The above is just an example. Some variation of that. The main thing is to have clear rules and enforce them consistently, across the board.

One problem with suspensions and banning people is that they can come back as someone else. Here are some ways to make that less likely:

https://fingerprint.com/blog/permanently-ban-users/

The last two -- #5 & 6 -- look good. The article was written by "Fingerprint" so it's both information and an advertisement. I'd certainly do more reading if I was in charge of the town's FB page, but it sounds promising -- as does "Shadow Banning".

Lastly, I am not on FB, for all of the reasons that have been reported over and over again (and ignored by 3 billion people). So I have no idea how much control the town has over who can comment on its FB page. I hope the above is helpful.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription