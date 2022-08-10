Colorfest in Thurmont 1
Thousands of attendees walk around the booths during the Catoctin Colorfest in Thurmont on Sunday. Community members enjoyed the return of the festival with a number of arts, crafts, food, and other attractions.

Thurmont’s commissioners are considering increasing permitting fees for vendors at the Catoctin Colorfest, if the town's cost for security, sanitation and transportation at the two-day festival is more than 15% higher than last year.

For years, the cost of permits at the festival — which attracts up to 100,000 people each fall — has been $50 for craft vendors and $500 for commercial food vendors.

