Thurmont’s commissioners are considering banning all livestock, except for chickens, from residential town properties.
On Tuesday night, the commissioners agreed to send a letter to the town attorney, requesting more information about the kinds of regulations they could enforce.
There are currently few rules about livestock ownership in the town code. The code doesn’t specify what kind of animals are permitted, only that they must be kept in a secure enclosure.
The town’s code enforcement officer has been getting complaints from property owners — especially on West Main Street and Altamont Avenue — about the smell of animals kept on residential properties and that owners aren’t cleaning up feces.
There has been an “alarming” increase in rats in residential areas, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said. A property owner on West Main Street brought him several dead rats that he trapped on neighboring properties.
Kinnaird said he’s appalled by the rat problem. Having rats in a residential area is a health issue, he said.
“I can assure you that the rats are there as a result of livestock, feed and the manner the properties are kept up in,” Kinnaird said.
The code enforcement officer’s hands are tied by rules on the books and can’t take any action to address the complaints he’s received, he said.
Kinnaird compiled a list of proposals for commissioners to consider. He will send the list to the town attorney in a few days for her to review.
The mayor recommended that the town prohibit all livestock and fowl, except for chickens, from nonagricultural properties. That means residents couldn’t have roosters, pigs, ducks, geese, goats, peacocks or guinea fowl on residential property.
Kinnaird also recommended that the town make enclosure requirements for chickens more specific and create rules for feces disposal. Some residents currently let their chickens, geese and ducks roam their yards and don’t clean up the waste, he said.
He suggested that the town also clarify that chickens are allowed on the properties of single-family homes but not townhomes or apartments.
In a residential area, within town limits, people shouldn’t have to put up with geese honking at all hours and chicken feces that aren’t picked up, Kinnaird said.
“The time has come that we need to address this,” he said.
He anticipates that residents who own animals other than chickens will ask to be “grandfathered in” to any regulation. Instead, Kinnaird said the town may consider giving property owners a few months to get rid of restricted animals.
It will likely take commissioners a couple of months of discussion with the town attorney to draft new restrictions, Kinnaird said. Before they pass anything, they’ll hold a public hearing, when animal owners can weigh in on the proposed regulations.
He knows addressing the town’s livestock rules may be opening a can of worms. What the commissioners decide will please some residents and upset others, he said.
“It’s gonna be a tough decision to make,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to spend $7,785 on updating the town website and approved a $28,195 bid to purchase an electric Chevy Bolt from Criswell Chevrolet of Thurmont.
If chickens are permitted to remain, it should not include the keeping of roosters in residential zoned areas.
