Thurmont’s commissioners are considering banning all livestock, except for chickens, from residential town properties.

On Tuesday night, the commissioners agreed to send a letter to the town attorney, requesting more information about the kinds of regulations they could enforce.

newspostreader

If chickens are permitted to remain, it should not include the keeping of roosters in residential zoned areas.

