Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners approved a bid on Tuesday night for a construction company to repair all 15 stormwater basins on Frederick Road.
The three commissioners present and Mayor John Kinnaird voted to hire Middletown-based Remsburg Family Partnership for $70,875 for the project.
The stormwater basins on Frederick Road are of varying sizes and states of disrepair, but all need to be reconstructed, said Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick.
The money will come out of the town’s Highway User Revenue Fund, which it receives from the state.
Thurmont has about $676,684 saved up from funding it has received over the years through this program, not including additional funding it will receive this year from the program, Humerick said.
The project didn’t have to go through Thurmont’s usual bidding procedure, since it will be added to an existing contract that Frederick County Public Schools has with Remsburg, Humerick said.
Kinnaird said he’s excited for the project to be completed. Frederick Road takes a beating from traffic between Moser Road and Tippin Drive and needs to be repaired, he said in an interview on Wednesday.
Next year, the town plans to use money from the Highway User Revenue Fund to add a new blacktop surface to the road, Kinnaird said.
