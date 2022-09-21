Town of Thurmont Public Hearing 5 file
Thurmont officials held a public hearing on Aug. 30 on an annexation proposal that would result in 16.7 acres of farmland being zoned for high-density residential use.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners voted narrowly Tuesday to annex 16.7 acres of farmland and zone it for high-density residential use — a proposal that has sparked fierce debate.

The farmland, part of a 24.5-acre piece of land owned by Patricia Simmers, is zoned for agricultural use by the county. The 7.8 acres not included already are in the town and zoned for high-density residential use.

