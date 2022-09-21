Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners voted narrowly Tuesday to annex 16.7 acres of farmland and zone it for high-density residential use — a proposal that has sparked fierce debate.
The farmland, part of a 24.5-acre piece of land owned by Patricia Simmers, is zoned for agricultural use by the county. The 7.8 acres not included already are in the town and zoned for high-density residential use.
Daniel Cross, who runs the Frederick-based developer Cross and Company, worked with the town and Simmers on the annexation agreement for about four years. He wants to build a residential community on the property, with more than 150 townhomes, an assisted-living facility and a day care center.
Even with the town’s decision, his company still has a long road ahead before building. Next, Cross and the town will seek approval for the zoning change from the county.
After that, Cross must return to the town's Planning and Zoning Commission to finalize development plans.
Still, the 3-2 vote by the five-member Board of Commissioners on Tuesday marked a milestone for the emotionally fraught process.
Dozens of residents packed the board’s meeting room last month to oppose the proposal, citing concerns about the effect on Thurmont’s small-town charm and its traffic.
At the end of last month's public hearing, which lasted more than two hours, the commissioners delayed the annexation vote for three weeks to digest points raised by constituents.
Although most residents who spoke during the Aug. 30 public hearing were respectful, Mayor John Kinnaird said during Tuesday's meeting that he’s gotten several threats over the project, upsetting his family.
“These kinds of comments that I’ve heard in the last week or so are the reason a lot of people won’t step up and serve the public, and won’t run for election, won’t put themselves in positions where people talk nasty at them or threaten them after the meeting,” he said. “And it’s a shame.”
Kinnaird voted to approve the annexation resolution, plan and agreement, as did Commissioners Bill Buehrer and Wayne Hooper. Commissioners Wes Hamrick and Bill Blakeslee voted no.
Buehrer, who voted against delaying the decision for three weeks, was concise and firm in explaining why he supported the proposal.
Hooper, meanwhile, spoke for more than 15 minutes, reading from pages of notes.
He pointed to findings of the second traffic study, which the town ordered after residents questioned the first study.
Unlike the first study, the second one assessed traffic patterns during the afternoon — when shifts change at the nearby NVR building products company — as well as the morning and evening. The study found that the proposed development wouldn’t worsen traffic problems.
Under the annexation agreement, Cross will help improve roads surrounding the development. Town staff members estimate the development will bring about $2 million to the town, including public impact fees and tax dollars.
Hooper stressed that growth helps bring new businesses and resources to a town, keep schools open and sustain it.
“This is probably the hardest part of the job, and it tends to get so emotional,” he said. “I’m sure my vote will make some people mad and others happy, but just know that I put a lot of thought and time in this, and I appreciate all your concern.”
Hamrick and Blakeslee said the avalanche of opposition toward the project influenced their vote. Hamrick said he planned to vote in favor of the annexation last month, but constituents' comments left him conflicted.
At last month’s meeting, Louise Schafer, who lives behind the Simmers property, presented a petition signed by more than 300 residents opposing the annexation.
After Tuesday's vote, Schafer said she felt disappointed. The statistics presented during the meeting about how the development wouldn’t harm the town didn’t show the “human side” of the issue, she said.
Next, residents could try for a referendum on the proposal, Schafer said, but that would require a lot of work. A petition signed by at least 25% of registered voters in Thurmont would have to be presented to the Board of Commissioners.
Cross said he was pleased with the vote and thought the commissioners were heartfelt in their comments about the proposal.
His priority now is building Simmers a new house on the property, which he promised he’d do.
He welcomed residents to join him at future Planning and Zoning Committee meetings.
