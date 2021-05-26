The town of Thurmont has adopted its budget and tax rate for fiscal 2022, which goes into effect July 1.
As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lift, town events are also coming back in full force.
Here are five key pieces of Thurmont news.
Tax rate and budget both pass unanimously
The mayor and board of commissioners passed the tax rate for fiscal 2022, keeping it the same as the current fiscal year. The rate for real property is .2992 cents per $100 in assessed value, and the rate for personal property is .62 cents per $100 in assessed value. The town has not raised its tax rate for the past three years.
Chief Financial Officer Linda Joyce said residents might see a slight increase in their taxes, such as $8 or $10, due to changes in appraisal value.
The fiscal 2022 budget was also approved unanimously. The spending plan is similar to past years, with a general fund of $4.8 million and a water, sewage and electricity budget of about $13 million. In total, the budget is only a few thousand dollars more than last year's, said Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick.
The spending plan also factors in updates to the wastewater treatment plant and two new cars for the Thurmont Police Department.
Board considers mail-in voting
Thurmont will hold an election in October for two commissioner positions in addition to the mayoral position. Candidates must be nominated at the Nomination Convention on Sept. 28 in order to run.
The Board of Commissioners is considering allowing mail-in ballots for this election season, following Middletown's successful mail-in elections last April, which brought more than three times as many votes as usual.
Commissioner Marty Burns, who plans to retire from his position this October, voiced concern about mail-in ballots. He said he does not support mail-in votes at the national level but might consider using them for local elections. Most of the commissioners said they would prefer in-person voting to also be an option.
Humerick, Mayor John Kinnaird and the board decided to send out a survey to town residents and hold a workshop before deciding. The commissioners will discuss the idea at next Tuesday's meeting, Humerick said.
Thurmont Ambulance Company Carnival set for June 1-5
The Thurmont Ambulance Company Carnival will go on as planned this year, beginning June 1 at the Thurmont Event Complex on Stafford Drive. The fireworks are also scheduled for June 4, from around 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The carnival will feature games and rides, and a buffet will be available from 5-7 p.m. nightly. All proceeds go to the Thurmont Ambulance Company.
Gateway to the Cure to begin in September
Gateway to the Cure, the annual fundraiser for the Patty Hurwitz Fund at Frederick Health Hospital for breast cancer research, is looking for sponsors for its September events.
The Covered Bridge 5K run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, and will begin at Eyler Road Park. All of the proceeds from the $35 registration fee will go toward the fund.
The third annual Gateway to the Cure Golf Classic will take place at Maple Run Golf Club on Moser Road on Friday, Sept. 10. The town is still seeking sponsors for the event.
Concerts in the Park to return
The Concerts in the Park series will return for the 2021 season with a performance by the Spires Band on June 13 at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park. On Aug. 29, the Gateway Brass Ensemble will play at the same time. Commissioner Wayne Hooper said the Parks and Recreation Commission would decide on the rest of the dates in the future.
