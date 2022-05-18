Thurmont’s property tax rate is proposed to increase 7% as part of a $4.8 million budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners introduced the budget plan during Tuesday’s town meeting.
The proposed budget of $4,768,518 includes a tax increase of about 2.1 cents from the current fiscal year’s tax rate — from 29.92 cents per $100 of assessed value to 32.06 cents.
If the budget passes, it would be the first time the tax rate increased in Thurmont in three years. It has been 29.92 cents since fiscal year 2020.
Inflation has necessitated the increase, Mayor John Kinnaird said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“As everyone knows, prices of everything have gone through the roof,” he said. “We’ve had to increase our tax rate to accommodate that.”
This will be the largest increase in the property tax rate since it rose 22% from 2011 to 2012. The rate has dropped four times since then.
If the town had kept its tax rate constant, “we would have been falling behind and actually would have to go into our fund balance reserves,” Thurmont’s chief financial officer, Linda Joyce, said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The amount of tax revenue for the town would increase by 11% under the proposed budget. Previously, the largest tax revenue increase since 2011 was 8.6% in the fiscal year 2019 budget.
Thurmont will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and property tax increase on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A copy of the drafted budget is posted beneath the notice of the public hearing on the town’s website, at thurmont.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=440.
Thurmont, along with the rest of the state and the country, continues to recover from the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kinnaird wrote in the “Mayor’s Message” at the start of the budget.
It was able to continue moving forward on projects and services to the community through “sound budget policy” and more than $6.6 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kinnaird wrote.
Thurmont has identified 10 projects on which it plans to use the ARPA funding, Kinnaird wrote, including infrastructure improvements to the town’s water and wastewater systems and providing small business assistance.
About 45% of revenue for the $4.8 million proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year comes from property taxes. About half comes from income tax and intergovernmental funding.
Of the approximately $4.3 million in planned expenditures summarized in the proposed budget, 31% will go toward general administration and 28.5% will go toward public safety.
Sixteen percent has been set aside for highways and streets and about 10% is proposed to be allocated to capital expenditures in the town.
The town’s proposed capital improvement budget includes the replacement of a dump truck and a pickup truck and the purchase of an electric vehicle, Kinnaird wrote in the Mayor’s Message. A grant will help the town in its purchase of the electric vehicle.
Remaining expenditures in the proposed budget include money set aside for parks and recreation (7.3%), economic development (3.2%), planning and zoning (2.7%) and mayor and commission (0.8%).
In other news, the commissioners also introduced a proposed annexation for a piece of property on Apples Church Road that’s about 16.7 acres. The town hopes to release the date of a public hearing for the proposal within the next few days, Kinnaird said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.