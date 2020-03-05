The town of Thurmont plans to reinstate its parks and recreation commission for the first time in several years.
“We’re all just looking to make sure we get the residents’ ideas on what direction our parks go in,” said Jim Humerick, the town’s chief administrative officer.
The commission would be responsible for producing ideas for the parks of Thurmont in addition to trailways such as the Trolley Trail. It would also propose new park programs, new amenities, ideas for grant proposals and volunteering at park activities and events.
Humerick said that he would start advertising for members to serve on the commission in about 30 days or so. He wants to focus on the Thurmont Internet Commission, under the leadership of Elliot Jones, to recruit members for now.
Members would not have to be residents of the town in order to participate on the commission.
The town commissioners approved Humerick’s proposed guidelines for the parks and recreation commission at the town meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioner Wayne Hooper expressed interest in the parks and recreation commission working to add more war veteran memorials to Memorial Park, perhaps in conjunction with organizations such as the American Legion.
The commissioners said they would also like to add more recreational spaces to parks themselves. These could include bocce ball and pickleball courts.
“We’ve got almost 7,000 residents, not to mention all the folks who come here to visit Thurmont,” Humerick said. “We want to make sure that we provide the amenities and facilities that they need to go out and enjoy themselves. So if that’s picnic pavilions or playgrounds or ball fields or a nature trail, we want to make sure that we’re meeting all those needs.”
