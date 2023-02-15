Thurmont's Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday to close the town’s recycling dropoff site after months of debate regarding the site's rising costs.
With the decision, the town will give Frederick County a 60-day notice of its intent to close the site.
While the county handles curbside recycling pickup for residential areas across Frederick County, Thurmont maintains and collects at this individual site, then is reimbursed by the county $10,000 per year for the associated costs.
The costs have risen substantially over the past two years, and current funding mechanisms could leave Thurmont on the hook for $28,220 this upcoming year.
"The cost of the program is getting so outrageous that we’ve asked the county for support," Mayor John Kinnaird said Tuesday. "And up till now, the county has not provided any additional financial support."
Kinnaird said he has spoken to the county municipal liaison and the county has not indicated that it would provide additional funds to cover the site's rising costs.
During the 60 days, the town will also determine how to move forward with an oil disposal site that is also on the property. Kinnaird and commissioners said they were interested in removing it.
Kinnaird and Commissioners Wes Hamrick, Wayne Hooper and Bill Blakeslee all voted to remove the recycling site. Commissioner Bill Buehrer was not in attendance Tuesday.
The town projects it will cost $38,220 this fiscal year to collect and haul away recyclables, more than triple the cost in fiscal 2021.
The dropoff site near the Thurmont Regional Library has a recycling dumpster that Kinnaird said is frequently overloaded with refuse and often includes nonrecyclable materials such as wood, drywall and appliances.
A decision on the oil disposal site, which consists of oil drums provided by the Maryland Department of the Environment and emptied by the department's staff, will be made in the coming weeks, Kinnaird said.
Kinnaird said the town does not pay the costs of the receptacles, but town employees have to clean up the spills there.
Former Mayor Marty Burns, who attended Tuesday's meeting, voiced his opposition to the town's decision.
"I use both all the time," Burns said. "I’m telling ya, I think you’re premature in making this decision. I don’t think anyone’s prepped for this, and I’m going to be at a loss for what I’m going to do with my oil."
Kinnaird said he understood that some residents might be affected by the change, but the sites' costs outweigh their benefits.
"I just don’t think we should be spending that much annually to get rid of recycling," Kinnaird said.
