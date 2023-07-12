Work by energy company First Energy will lead to several service interruptions in Middletown next week, according to a press release from the town. They are:
- Tuesday, July 18: Franklin Street between Broad Street and Fireman’s Way
- Wednesday, July 19: South Jefferson Street and South Church Street
- Thursday, July 20: South Jefferson Street between Boileau Drive and South Church Street for an exterior wire replacement. This work will result in a road closure.
