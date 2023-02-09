Walkersville commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday night to update the town charter, clarifying that calling by phone or video into a town meeting would not count as attendance.
Phone participation and absences were a central argument last year when former Commissioner Michael McNiesh was disqualified from office for having too many unexcused absences.
The previous version of the charter stated: “Meeting attendance shall be allowed by method of telephone or video conference call format in the event that the Burgess or a Commissioner is unavailable to attend the meeting in person.”
Under the new resolution, the word “attendance” was changed to “participation,” making it explicit that virtual or phone participation doesn’t count as attendance.
The resolution further clarifies attendance language in the charter by adding that calling into a meeting by phone or video is considered failure to attend a meeting, unless otherwise excused.
A public hearing was held before the vote on Wednesday.
Walkersville resident Mitch Brannen reiterated what he told commissioners when the resolution was first introduced on Jan. 11. He asked commissioners to hold off on the resolution until two commissioner vacancies are filled.
During a closed meeting on Sept. 29, 2022, commissioners unanimously voted that McNiesh reached the threshold of three unexcused absences from town meetings, which, per the town charter, meant he forfeited his office.
McNiesh called for a public hearing to challenge the vote.
McNiesh missed meetings on Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 while away at job training in Texas. He called into a meeting by phone on Sept. 29 while still in Texas, but the town charter does not include calling in by phone as attendance.
However, based on the language of the charter, McNiesh argued he did attend that meeting by method of phone call.
But the commissioners reaffirmed their decision 3-1 during the public hearing on Oct. 26, with Bailey switching sides to vote no.
The town is holding a special election on Monday to fill his vacancy. The candidates are McNiesh, Betsey Whitmore Brannen, Jason Bryant, Duane Musselman and David Toohey.
Former Commissioner Michael Bailey announced during a town meeting on Dec. 14 that he was resigning as commissioner, effective at the end of January, to relocate to North Carolina for a work opportunity.
The town has not yet announced if it will appointing someone or hold a special election for Bailey’s vacancy.
Darrell Pratt, another Walkersville resident, agreed with Brannen.
“I disagree totally with the ordinance, as we are in the 21st century and we all attend meetings, really, as ourselves virtually and in person,” he said.
By not allowing a commissioner calling in to attend and vote, the commissioners are eliminating the voice of someone the people voted for, Pratt said.
Commissioner Tom Gilbert said the resolution didn’t debate whether virtual attendance should be allowed.
“All this is changing is the word from attendance to participation because there was some cloudiness there,” he said.
“Just because we make a change now doesn't mean we can't make changes in the future,” Baker said. “So, I think it's not a big deal. It's just changing one word.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.