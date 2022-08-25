The town of Walkersville will soon implement an online system as an option for residents to pay water bills.
The system should be running within 30 days, Town Manager Sean Williams said during a town council meeting Wednesday night. The town is trying to have everything in place before the next billing cycle in November, he said.
“This is music to my ears,” Commissioner Michael Bailey said.
The town has been trying to implement an online bill-paying system for some time, Williams said in an interview Thursday. Many municipalities have it, and it’s great that the town can join them, he said.
When the system is implemented, residents can go to the town website to find a portal that will take them to another website to pay bills. For now, it will only be water bills, which are every six months, Williams said.
If residents pay online, Williams said, there will be a 2.25% convenience fee per transaction.
He said the town hopes to add more billing options — like letting residents pay pavilion rentals or zoning fees online.
Water bills will still be sent to residents via U.S. mail, Williams said.
Online billing will also help the town staff, since it will automatically update the town’s billing system to say a resident paid. Usually, the town staff has to process a payment and manually check off that a resident paid, Williams said.
Williams said the update will cost $140 every two years.
Bailey wanted to know whether the town could access identifying information from online payment users. Williams said no.
“It leaves our site. It is 100% liability on the billing company and has nothing to do with the town. The town will get no information from any customers…,” he said.
Cleaning contract: The town council also approved a cleaning contract with Busy Bees Maid Service, based in Thurmont, to clean the town hall and the Whitmore Zimmerman building.
The town got three bids, and the Busy Bees bid was the least expensive, at $1,588 per month. The other two bids were from Monarch Cleaning Service, based in Middletown, for $3,000 per month and Thrashers Cleaning Service, from Frederick, for $2,350 per month, Commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis said.
The contract is for a year, Burgess Chad Weddle said.
Bailey said he used Busy Bees Maid Service at his home before, and it was “amazing,” he said.
(1) comment
Why is there a convenience fee? There should be significant savings with less manual labor.
