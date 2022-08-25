The town of Walkersville will soon implement an online system as an option for residents to pay water bills.

The system should be running within 30 days, Town Manager Sean Williams said during a town council meeting Wednesday night. The town is trying to have everything in place before the next billing cycle in November, he said.

Nicki

Why is there a convenience fee? There should be significant savings with less manual labor.

