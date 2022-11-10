Walkersville’s commissioners are not yet divulging their next steps for filling a commissioner vacancy. Burgess Chad Weddle said Wednesday that the town is following legal advice from its attorney.
During a closed meeting on Sept. 29, the commissioners unanimously voted that Michael McNiesh forfeited his office because of too many unexcused absences. McNiesh called for a public hearing to challenge that decision.
During the public hearing on Oct. 26, the commissioners voted 3-1 to uphold their initial vote to remove McNiesh. Commissioner Michael Bailey voted no.
Following the public hearing decision, the town has two options — appoint a new commissioner within 30 days of the vacancy or hold a special election.
In an interview Thursday, Weddle said the vacancy started on Oct. 27, the day after the public hearing, which means commissioners have until Nov. 25 to make their decision.
During a town meeting Wednesday, one agenda item was to discuss the commissioner vacancy.
When the floor opened for discussion, there was a long silence and no commissioners spoke, which confused residents in the audience. In response to the confusion, Weddle said the town was advised by its attorney “not to talk too much about it.”
Residents pushed commissioners for clarity during a public comment portion much later in the meeting.
Resident Janice Smith asked if the commissioners had decided to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
Commissioners stayed silent again.
Weddle said that if there would have been an appointment, it would have happened during the time on the agenda scheduled for commissioners to discuss the topic.
Bailey said it was a “good inference” that the commissioners have not appointed someone.
Weddle said Thursday that he believes if the town were to appoint someone, it would follow the same process used to appoint vacancies on boards. The position would be advertised and people would apply, he said.
Smith followed up by asking if the town decided to hold a special election. However, Commissioner Gary Baker reiterated that the town was advised by legal counsel to not discuss much about the vacancy.
“Everyone I have spoken with would very much like the town to go to a special election, so the town has a say,” Smith said.
McNiesh has indicated he would run again if there is a special election.
Another resident asked why the town would put a commissioner vacancy on the agenda, then not discuss it. She said it seemed “disingenuous” and showed a “lack of transparency.”
Again, Weddle said it was on the agenda in case commissioners wanted to talk about it, which they did not.
