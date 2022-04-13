Some Emmitsburg residents may be able to get help paying their water bills through a new federal program.
The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners April 4 unanimously approved the town’s participation in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Maryland was allocated more than $14 million through the program, which is funded through December of 2023, according to the commissioners’ agenda. It was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligibility requirements include submitting a current water and/or wastewater bill showing accrued past-due bills of at least $100, the agenda stated. Total household income cannot exceed 60% of the state median income. One bill account per service address per utility is eligible. Applicants must provide proof of residency and live in Maryland.
“So in essence, a resident in town who has a past due water amount in excess of $100 who is in danger of having their water shut off, or their water has been shut off, can apply,” town manager Cathy Willets said at the April 4 meeting.
Those deemed eligible will receive a one-time grant ranging from $100 to $2,000, the agenda stated. The money can be put toward residential water and/or wastewater accounts with past-due bills.
The benefit would be paid directly to the utility supplier, Willets said. Renters can be eligible, she said. Applications are first come, first served.
Residents can learn more and apply through the local Department of Social Services or online through the Maryland Department of Human Services consumer portal. Visit dhs.maryland.gov, click “home energy/water” then “apply for energy assistance” to be directed to the application.
Participating in the program comes at no financial cost to the town, Willets said.
Board President Tim O’Donnell asked if the town could directly contact those in arrears to make them aware of the program. Willets said the town could include information about the program in the past-due notices it sends to residents.
Commissioner Frank Davis described the program as a “good thing for our citizens.”
