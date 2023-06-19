Work on a water line in Middletown may cause service disruptions Wednesday morning and into early afternoon, according to the town.
Crews from the town’s public works department will be working on a water line at the intersection of Lombardy Drive and Linden Boulevard, which may make it necessary to shut off water service in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The areas expected to be affected are in the 200 block of Linden Boulevard, 1-6 Lombardy Drive, and 103 and 105 Lombardy Drive.
Anyone with questions can contact the town office at 301-371-6171.
• The town’s Sustainability Committee will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the town office.
Topics on the agenda include an upcoming installment of the green lecture series with the town library, scheduled to be a discussion on reducing mosquito populations.
The talk with Paul Leisnham is scheduled for July 15 at 1 p.m.
Other items include an upcoming Little Seeds Library discussion on raising tomatoes on June 24 at 2 p.m., discussion of a tree planting and maintenance schedule, and potential projects for the town’s Tree City USA growth award.
• The town’s offices will be closed on July 4, in celebration of the Independence Day holiday.
Normal hours will resume at 8 a.m. on July 5.
Trash pickup will occur as scheduled on July 5, but there will be no yard waste pickup for the week of July 3.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.